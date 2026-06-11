Units responding for down wire in Paris

At about 6:10 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a down power wire.

Per dispatch: Scene is in 14600 block of Highway 142.

UPDATE about 6:15 p.m. — Paris unit responding to call reports at least four utility poles down at Highway D and 122nd Avenue. Response requested from sheriff’s department and We Energies. Also reporting large amount of debris on roads.

UPDATE about 6:40 p.m. — Paris unit responding to call on Highway MB reports another 10 to 12 utility poles down.