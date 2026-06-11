Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At 8:45 a.m., law enforcement and rescue are on the scene of a crash in the 29500 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responding. Twin Lakes Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At 8:45 a.m., law enforcement and rescue are on the scene of a crash in the 29500 block of Highway F in Salem Lakes.
Per dispatch: Deputies on scene. Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responding. Twin Lakes Rescue requested to respond with an ambulance.
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