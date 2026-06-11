Units responding for crash in Bristol

Severe thunderstorm warning for Racine County until 6:45 p.m.; tornado watch and flood watch in effect Thursday RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Racine County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan. The county is also under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. and a flood watch until 11 p.m. as storms move through southeastern Wisconsin. The National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Benner Beats Hunger expands to 10 sites across Racine County this summer RACINE, WI — Benner Beats Hunger, a community-based version of the federal Summer Food Service Program, is expanding this summer to 10 locations across Racine and Union Grove, providing free meals to children and their families on weekdays through the end of August. Racine Police Department Officer Gabby Hood and Sherrie Tussler, an expert in […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Jamie Lee Slechta, 69, of Racine – Obituary Jamie Lee Slechta, “Krazy,” 69, died Friday, June 5, 2026. Jamie Lee Slechta’s Early Life He was born Sept. 15, 1956, in Racine to the late Joseph and Shirley Slechta (née Goff). He lived most of his life in Racine, and also lived for a few years in the Shawano/Bowler and Wausau areas, with his […] Racine County Eye Staff

Trump administration’s multiple investigations of the 2020 election may have more to do with 2026 This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. The FBI agents arrived at David Bolter’s Milwaukee home on a cool, cloudy Wednesday morning in late May. They were armed with a list of questions for the 2020 poll worker, who had […] Alexander Shur and Dion Nissenbaum