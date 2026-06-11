Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jun 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:24 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 12700 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m — Unit on scene reports 2 vehicles involved.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives