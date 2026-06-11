Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 5:24 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 12700 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.
UPDATE 5:25 p.m — Unit on scene reports 2 vehicles involved.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:24 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 12700 block of Highway 45 in Bristol.
UPDATE 5:25 p.m — Unit on scene reports 2 vehicles involved.
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