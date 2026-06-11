Tornado watch issued

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Kenosha County.

This watch is set to be in effect until 9 p.m., Thursday.

The NWS says tornado watches are issued when “conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area. Their size can vary depending on the weather situation. They are usually issued for a duration of 4 to 8 hours. They normally are issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather. During the watch, people should review tornado safety rules and be prepared to move a place of safety if threatening weather approaches.”

Other Wisconsin counties under this watch are: Racine, Rock, Walworth, Green and Lafayette.

Much of the northern half of Illinois also is under a tornado watch.