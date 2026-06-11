A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 buffet breakfast is June 14

Habitat for Humanity remodels Mead Street home MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Liz Eournoville wants to give back to her community, which is why she’s helping remodel a home with Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties at 2119 Mead Street. The organization is remodeling the Mead Street home this summer, part of a planned two-year project for the south side neighborhood. […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Grandpa Time: Lakeview Park Playground Legacy and Community Impact When I was first asked to run for the City Council after a thirteen-year break, I said, “No.” When I was approached a second time, I had a chance to think about what it really meant. There comes a time in every person’s life when they are called to step up. I felt a deep […] David Maack

Racine PRCS posts updated softball, volleyball schedules for June 11-18 at city parks RACINE — Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department has released an updated weekly schedule for adult league play, with softball games scheduled from Thursday, June 11, through Thursday, June 18, along with coed recreational volleyball at North Beach. On Thursday, June 11, the schedule lists multiple softball matchups across several parks. Thursday Mystery games […] Racine County Eye Staff

Nymphal tick season 2026 in Wisconsin: What Racine County residents need to know to stay safe this summer RACINE COUNTY, WI — The most dangerous tick of the season has arrived, and it’s barely visible to the naked eye. In a press release posted to its website Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning residents that young blacklegged ticks roughly the size of a poppyseed (nymphal deer ticks) are now the […] Heather Asiyanbi