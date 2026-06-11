A word from our sponsors: Washburn Lodge #145 buffet breakfast is June 14

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — Liz Eournoville wants to give back to her community, which is why she’s helping remodel a home with Habitat for Humanity of Racine and Kenosha Counties at 2119 Mead Street. The organization is remodeling the Mead Street home this summer, part of a planned two-year project for the south side neighborhood. […]
When I was first asked to run for the City Council after a thirteen-year break, I said, “No.” When I was approached a second time, I had a chance to think about what it really meant. There comes a time in every person’s life when they are called to step up. I felt a deep […]
RACINE — Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department has released an updated weekly schedule for adult league play, with softball games scheduled from Thursday, June 11, through Thursday, June 18, along with coed recreational volleyball at North Beach. On Thursday, June 11, the schedule lists multiple softball matchups across several parks. Thursday Mystery games […]
RACINE COUNTY, WI — The most dangerous tick of the season has arrived, and it’s barely visible to the naked eye. In a press release posted to its website Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning residents that young blacklegged ticks roughly the size of a poppyseed (nymphal deer ticks) are now the […]
This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner A pair of Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights advocates called for state protection of birth control on the 60th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that protected married couples’ ability to use contraception. State laws are necessary to protect Wisconsinites from potential actions by the Trump administration […]