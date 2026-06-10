Units responding for fire in Paris

Jun 10th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:51 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 16000 block of 7th Street in Paris.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire about 30 feet from a house. Evacuation underway.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives