Units responding for fire in Paris

At about 3:51 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 16000 block of 7th Street in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire about 30 feet from a house. Evacuation underway.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:51 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 16000 block of 7th Street in Paris.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting a tree on fire about 30 feet from a house. Evacuation underway.
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