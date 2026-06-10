Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 8:50 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Newport Fire Protection District units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report is a fire in the 18500 block of 120th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: House on fire being reported.

UPDATE about 8:55 p.m. — Units arriving on scene confirm house is on fire.

UPDATE about 9 p.m. — Bristol command activates MABAS box alarm. Additional fire departments to respond include Town of Randall Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Somers Fire and Rescue, Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department, Winthrop Harbor (Ill.) Fire Department and Racine Fire Belles.

UPDATE 9:20 p.m. — Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force dispatched to respond to the scene,