June 10, 2026 lake test results: Lake Shangri-la under swim caution

Lake Shangri-la-220th is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County found elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the caution at Lake Shangri-la was 249.0 E.coli/100 mL. That was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 9 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 66 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 249 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 46 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 162 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 84.0 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 65 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 35 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 66 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 62 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 3 E.coli/100mL

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 222.4 E.coli/100mL