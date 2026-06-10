Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 10, 2026

Childcare providers are about to lose a safety net This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner In the eight years that Cindy Veeser has operated her childcare center in the Green Bay suburb of Bellevue, Forever Young, she has provided an essential service — but she has also faced almost constant challenges. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago, things got […] Erik Gunn

How to request, complete, and return an absentee ballot in Racine County Racine County residents have two major elections approaching quickly, the Aug. 11 partisan primary and the Nov. 3 general elections. Absentee voting is designed to make participation easier, not harder. The process is standardized, tracked at every step, and open to public oversight. Anyone who plans to cast their ballot by mail should understand exactly […] Heather Asiyanbi

Dick’s Roof Repair opens nominations for free roof replacement in Racine or Kenosha counties KENOSHA — Dick’s Roof Repair is accepting nominations through June 30 for its 2026 free roof giveaway, a program that will award one roof replacement at no cost to a family in need in Racine or Kenosha counties, according to a company announcement. The locally owned roofing company said the annual giveaway began in 2020 […] Racine County Eye Staff

WIAA Girls Soccer Regional Finals: Waterford breezes past Elkhorn behind four goals from Street WATERFORD – The Waterford girls soccer program has somehow managed to fly under the radar from a statewide perspective this spring, but the Wolverines are still receiving plenty of attention from their community. On a regional final Saturday where matches normally feel more intense given the stakes, it felt like a family fun night out […] Matt Hardesty