Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 10, 2026

Jun 10th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Appointment of Clerk/Treasurer position. Discussion, Consideration, and action if any.
  • Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $2,760,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2026A. Discussion, consideration, discussion, and action if any.
  • Country Thunder decibel reading. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Approval of New Town Assistant. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.

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