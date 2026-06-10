Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting June 10, 2026

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Appointment of Clerk/Treasurer position. Discussion, Consideration, and action if any.
- Resolution Authorizing the Issuance and Sale of $2,760,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2026A. Discussion, consideration, discussion, and action if any.
- Country Thunder decibel reading. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Approval of New Town Assistant. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.