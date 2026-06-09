Agenda: Westosha Central High School District board meeting June 9, 2026

The Westosha Central High School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in the scshool’s Upper Commons.
The regular boad meeting will start at 5:15 p.m or immediately following executive session. The board
will meet in executive session at 4 p.m.
Agenda items include:
- Staffing Report
- 2026-27 Budget Update
- Approval of Fund 46 10-year Capital Plan
- Approval of 2026-27 Student Fees
- Committed Fund Balance Resolution: Be it resolved by the School Board of Westosha Central High School District,
Kenosha County, that the School District will use fund balance to pay a portion of the additional school parking lot,
not to exceed $750,000 in 2025-26 and 2026-27, pay the School District’s accounts payable as needed due to cash
flow needs, and provide funds for unforeseen expenditures relating to emergencies.
The full agenda is available here.