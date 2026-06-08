Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 8, 2026

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- RAYMOND A. & LARA J. ALCALDE, 33202 73rd St., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section 12.20.050: Swimming pools and spas shall only be installed in the rear yard of a premise) to construct a swimming pool in the street yard in the A-2 General Agricultural Dist. on Tax Key Parcel #95-4-119-024-0301, Town of Wheatland.
- Fire/EMS consolidation discussion
- Seek authorization from Town Board to allow the Town Building Inspector to consult the Town Attorney for legal assistance to perform property maintenance enforcement.
- Closed session for discussion and Bi-Annual Review of EMS Contract with the Village of Twin Lakes.