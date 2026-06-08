Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting June 8, 2026

Union Grove’s girls soccer season ends in regional final upset to Monona Grove UNION GROVE, WI — The Union Grove High School girls soccer team was getting back to normal late in the regular season after dealing with a multitude of injuries. The Broncos were 3-1-1 in their previous five matches before entering the WIAA Division 2 playoffs, then beat Stoughton 3-0 Tuesday to reach the regional final […] Robb Luehr

Park High girls soccer falls short in regional final despite best season in two decades MOUNT PLEASANT, WI — The Park High School girls soccer team won its first conference title in more than two decades this season and won its first WIAA Division 2 playoff game Tuesday. Unfortunately, it didn’t translate into a regional title against Madison Edgewood Saturday. The Panthers scored early in the second half to get […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 6, 2026 This week’s top stories highlight some of the biggest issues and events shaping Racine County and beyond, from ongoing concerns over Festival Hall’s future and major job losses in Sturtevant to debates over Wisconsin’s child marriage laws and a hate-related investigation in Kenosha. We also look ahead to Racine’s historic 90th annual 4th Fest celebration […] Racine County Eye Staff

Diane Dregne Lemerond, 89, of Oak Creek – Obituary Diane Dregne Lemerond, 89, died May 23, 2026, at home in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, surrounded by family. Diane Dregne Lemerond’s Early Life Lemerond was born Sept. 8, 1936, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, to Sylvan “Sully” and Leola “Odie” Dregne. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1954 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned […] Racine County Eye Staff