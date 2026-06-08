Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting June 8, 2026

Jun 8th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in teh school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Project ADAM Heart Safe School designation
  • Discussion Referendum November 2026 — Approve Resolution #1
    Motion to Approve: Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed
    Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes; Approve Resolution #2
    Motion to Approve: Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question
    of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed
    Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
  • Closed session for 2026-2027 District Staff Employment Terms

The full agenda is available here.

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