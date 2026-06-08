Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting June 8, 2026

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in teh school library.
Agenda items include:
- Project ADAM Heart Safe School designation
- Discussion Referendum November 2026 — Approve Resolution #1
Motion to Approve: Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed
Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes; Approve Resolution #2
Motion to Approve: Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question
of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed
Revenue Limit by $800,000 Per Year for Four Years for Non-Recurring Purposes
- Closed session for 2026-2027 District Staff Employment Terms