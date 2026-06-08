Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting June 8, 2026

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Open Public Hearing regarding Wastewater Treatment Plant Facilities Plan [related to DNR required disinfection upgrades}.
- Discuss and consider approval of hiring Mary Gillmore as a full-time Public Works employee.
- Discuss and consider approval of adding David Thoss to the Plan Commission
- Discuss and consider approval of adding Abdul Durrani as an Alternate to the Plan Commission