Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting June 8, 2026

Jun 8th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Open Public Hearing regarding Wastewater Treatment Plant Facilities Plan [related to DNR required disinfection upgrades}.
  • Discuss and consider approval of hiring Mary Gillmore as a full-time Public Works employee.
  • Discuss and consider approval of adding David Thoss to the Plan Commission
  • Discuss and consider approval of adding Abdul Durrani as an Alternate to the Plan Commission

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives