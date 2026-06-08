Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting June 8, 2026

Exciting statewide Bookshop Quest this month, 35 bookstores participating, including three in Racine County Summertime in Wisconsin … you can’t beat it. There’s so many fun events, activities and places to explore, and now book lovers can take part in the first-ever Bookshop Quest throughout the month of June, an event designed to encourage community engagement with bookstores and literacy. Three local independent (Indie) bookstores are among 35 from […] Julie Rossman

Hospice Alliance Root River Poker Run returns July 17 in Racine harbor Hospice Alliance will host its third annual Root River Poker Run on Friday, July 17, inviting participants to travel by land or water to a series of stops along the Racine harbor to draw poker cards and compete for prizes. The self-directed event begins at 1 p.m. Participants can bike, run, drive, kayak or take […] Racine County Eye Staff

Horlick High School Class of 2026 celebrates graduation in Racine RACINE, WI — Families, friends and faculty packed the William Horlick High School gymnasium on Saturday, June 5, as 325 members of the Class of 2026 celebrated a milestone years in the making during the school’s commencement ceremony. The event marked not only the end of the graduates’ high school careers but also the beginning […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Raymond School District switching health insurance carriers, consolidating benefits to save $60,000 The Raymond School District Board of Education June 1 approved switching health insurance carriers and consolidating employee benefits into two providers. The restructuring, Business Manager Jeff Genovese said, is expected to save the district roughly $60,000. “We’re saving a little bit on some of those benefits, too,” Genovese said. Raymond getting new health insurance The […] Heather Asiyanbi