Units responding to crash in Bristol

Jun 7th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:16 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to report of a crash at Highways U and WG in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Scene blocking westbound traffic on Highway WG.

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