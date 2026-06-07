Units responding to crash in Bristol

At about 5:16 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to report of a crash at Highways U and WG in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Scene blocking westbound traffic on Highway WG.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:16 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to report of a crash at Highways U and WG in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Scene blocking westbound traffic on Highway WG.
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