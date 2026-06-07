Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting June 8, 2026

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Athletic Fees
- Overnight Field Trips
- Class Fee for New Graphic Communications Courses
- New Hires, Resignations, Retirements
- Shared Service – DHH Teacher with Trevor Wilmot Consolidated
- State Required Yearly Report on Crime Statistics
- Location of July Board Meetings during Construction
- Preliminary Budget for 2026-2027