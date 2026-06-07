Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board meeting June 8, 2026

Jun 7th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

  • Athletic Fees
  • Overnight Field Trips
  • Class Fee for New Graphic Communications Courses
  • New Hires, Resignations, Retirements
  • Shared Service – DHH Teacher with Trevor Wilmot Consolidated
  • State Required Yearly Report on Crime Statistics
  • Location of July Board Meetings during Construction
  • Preliminary Budget for 2026-2027

The full agenda is available here.

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