Bristol Progress Days seeking applicants for Miss Bristol and nominations for Outstanding Citizens, Junior Outstanding Citizens

There is still time to enter the Miss Bristol contest that is part of the 2026 Progress Days community festival.

Miss Bristol contestants must be between the ages of 15 and 21 as of July 1, 2026, and a resident of the Village of Bristol. Judging is based on civic accomplishments, speaking ability, personality, poise, and appearance. Contestants receive gifts; winner receives cash and gifts. The winner is announced at the Coronation Banquet on Friday of Bristol Progress Days at the Parkway Chateau.

Nominations/interest for Miss Bristol 2026 should be directed to Carol Gorsuch at 262-758-3912 or Cheryl Nichols at 262-945-4481.

Nominations also are being sought for Outstanding Citizen and Junior Outstanding Citizens.

Each year, Progress Days recognizes an Outstanding Citizen or Citizens. This person is selected from nominations explaining why this person is an Outstanding Citizen of Bristol. The Outstanding Citizen is announced at the Banquet on Friday of Progress Days at the Parkway Chateau.

We also recognize an Outstanding Junior Girl and Boy. These children will need to be in grade 5-7 (as of fall 2026), live in Bristol and be an asset to the community.

If you are interested in nominating an Outstanding Citizen or Junior Outstanding Citizen, contact Carol Gorsuch at 262-758-3912