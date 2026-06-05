The Sharing Center & YMCA to provide free summer meals to local children

The Sharing Center is partnering with the YMCA to provide free summer meals to local children and teens throughout the summer months.

Beginning Tuesday, June 9, through Aug. 18, meal distributions will take place every Tuesday at Lakewood Elementary from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and Salem Community Park from noon to 12:45 p.m.

All children 18 years of age and younger qualify for meals. Adults ages 19–21 diagnosed with a disability and currently attending a public or private school also qualify.

Each child will receive one Meal Kit containing seven breakfasts and seven lunches designed to be easy, convenient, and family-friendly. Meals are shelf-stable and include nutritional information and storage suggestions.

“This partnership helps address a significant gap in food access for children in rural Kenosha County,” said Sharon Pomaville, The Sharing Center executive director. “While some schools provide meals during their four-week summer school programs, there are currently no summer-long meal sites serving rural children. As families continue to face rising food, transportation, and housing costs, access to nutritious meals during the summer can be a challenge. By offering meal sites in Salem and Twin Lakes, the YMCA and Sharing Center are helping fill this critical need.”

The locations were picked with an eye to providing accessibility to the program, Pomaville said.

“These locations were intentionally selected to reduce barriers to access in a largely rural area where transportation options are limited and most families rely on personal vehicles,” Pomaville said. “The program ensures that more children have consistent access to healthy meals throughout the summer, providing valuable support to families and helping reduce food insecurity when school is out of session.”

Families are encouraged to pre-register using the QR code below, which links directly to the Summer Meals To Go registration form (form also available by clicking here). Families also may register by emailing Gabby Ruiz at gruiz@kenoshaymca.org or Rachel Mall at rmall@kenoshaymca.org. Walk-ups are also welcome during distribution times.

To register, families should provide:

Name of parent or person picking up meals

Names of children, ages, and schools attended

Address

Parent contact information (phone and email)

The YMCA-The Sharing Center relationship is not new though the program is, Pomaville said.

“The partnership grew out of a long-standing relationship between the YMCA and the Sharing Center,” Pomaville said. “Earlier this year, the YMCA received grant funding from YMCA of the USA to expand nutrition programs throughout Kenosha County. The Sharing Center joined in supporting that effort, helping make healthy, easily accessible summer meals available to children across both urban and rural communities in the county.”

You also can click the above image to access the registration form,.