Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about about 3:08 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash at Highways KD and C in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: No injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about about 3:08 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash at Highways KD and C in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: No injuries being reported.
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