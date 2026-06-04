Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Jun 4th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about about 3:08 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding to a report of a crash at Highways KD and C in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: No injuries being reported.

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