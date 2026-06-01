Units responding for crash in Powers Lake

Jun 1st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:35 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and law enforcement are responding ro a report of a crash in the 40000 block of 93rd Street in Powers Lake.

Per dispatch: Injuries unknown.

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