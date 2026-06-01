Units responding for crash in Powers Lake

Racine Common Council preview: housing rehab funds, property transfers June 2 RACINE — The Racine Common Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at City Hall, Room 205, 730 Washington Ave. The agenda includes a midyear review from the Racine County Economic Development Corp., multiple items tied to housing and redevelopment, and a slate of public works contracts and permits. The biggest […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin’s 2025 Health Assessment flags child care costs, mental health and primary care gaps in Racine County Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) released its 2025 State Health Assessment (SHA) last week, offering a look at the social and economic conditions driving various health outcomes across the state, including in Racine County. Results of the study show in Racine County how child care costs are straining or exceeding family budgets, primary care […] Heather Asiyanbi

Simple Ways to Clear Financial Fog and Reclaim Your Daily Peace There’s an unspoken weight that settles in every Sunday evening. It’s not always about the upcoming workweek or the endless laundry pile. Often, it’s just the quiet, nagging realization that life is moving incredibly fast, and keeping track of everything feels almost impossible. Honestly, I think we have all sat there staring at the ceiling, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Outta Sight Kite Flight set for June 6-7 at Kennedy Park in Kenosha KENOSHA — The Outta Sight Kite Flight is scheduled to return to Kenosha’s Kennedy Park on June 6th and 7th with professional kite flyers, public activities, and free kite-flying lessons, according to event organizers. The event is free to attend and includes free parking. Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June […] Racine County Eye Staff