Units responding for crash in Powers Lake

At about 5:35 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and law enforcement are responding ro a report of a crash in the 40000 block of 93rd Street in Powers Lake.
Per dispatch: Injuries unknown.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:35 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and law enforcement are responding ro a report of a crash in the 40000 block of 93rd Street in Powers Lake.
Per dispatch: Injuries unknown.
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