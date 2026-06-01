Sheriff’s dept: No known or credible threat at Wilmot UHS

From Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

This morning, Wilmot Union High School received a voicemail from an out-of-state telephone number regarding a potential threat. School administrators immediately notified the School Resource Officer and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. Based on the information available at this time, investigators have determined there is no known or credible threat to the school. Investigators have not found any evidence indicating an immediate danger to students or staff. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the origin of the report and working to identify the individual or individuals responsible for conveying the information. As a precaution, additional law enforcement personnel have been assigned to the school today. The safety and security of the students, staff, and community remain our highest priority. We appreciate the prompt actions taken by school staff and the cooperation of students and families as this matter is thoroughly investigated. If additional information becomes available that can be shared without compromising the investigation, updates will be provided.”