Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 1, 2026

Jun 1st, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Renewals of liquor licenses
  • Discussion regarding sidewalk repairs downtown.
  • Discussion regarding an Eagle Scout project at the Cemetery.
  • Discussion regarding actions taken at the May 27th, 2026 Plan Commission Meeting: Conditional Use Permit for Dion Romano, Parcel 85-4-119-211-1100.
  • Discussion regarding Ordinance 2026-6-1 Creating Chapter 8.90 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Outdoor Lighting.

The full agenda and packet information are available here.

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