Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 1, 2026

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Renewals of liquor licenses
- Discussion regarding sidewalk repairs downtown.
- Discussion regarding an Eagle Scout project at the Cemetery.
- Discussion regarding actions taken at the May 27th, 2026 Plan Commission Meeting: Conditional Use Permit for Dion Romano, Parcel 85-4-119-211-1100.
- Discussion regarding Ordinance 2026-6-1 Creating Chapter 8.90 of the Twin Lakes Code Pertaining to Outdoor Lighting.