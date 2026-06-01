Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting June 1, 2026

Racine Raiders now 5-0 after hard win over Illinois Cowboys Several things went wrong for the Racine Raiders Saturday night against the Illinois Cowboys, but they still ended up on the right side of the final score. The Raiders’ defense allowed an opponent to score points for the first time this season, but recovered to make critical plays in the second half to preserve a […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 30, 2026 From local government debates and labor issues to political conversations shaping the 2026 election, this week’s top stories captured some of the biggest discussions happening across Racine County. Here’s a look back at the five most-read stories from the week of May 30, 2026. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and local updates […] Racine County Eye Staff

Vicki Waugh, 68, of Twin Lakes, WI – Obituary April 3, 1958 - May 21, 2026Vicki Waugh, 68, of Twin Lakes, WI – Obituary was first posted on May 29, 2026 at 12:46 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of […] Racine County Eye Staff

Hazel Jean Tabar, 97, of Racine – Obituary February 28, 1929 - March 12, 2026Hazel Jean Tabar, 97, of Racine – Obituary was first posted on May 29, 2026 at 12:23 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright […] Racine County Eye Staff