Two injured in motorcycle crash in Wilmot

Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash near the state line in Wilmot.

From Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue:

At approximately 3:28 PM, Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue, the Town of Randall Fire Department, and the Town of Wheatland Fire Department were dispatched to the 12500 block of CTH W (Fox River Road) for the report of a motorcycle crash.

The first arriving Twin Lakes ambulance located two individuals lying in the roadway with bystanders assisting nearby. One patient was noted to have sustained a significant head injury and was reported to not be wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Due to the severity of injuries, a medical helicopter from Flight for Life was requested to land at the helipad at the Town of Randall Fire Station 2. The first patient was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. A second patient was transported by ground ambulance to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie in critical but stable condition.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) was activated to assist with crash reconstruction and investigation.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to remind all motorcycle riders and passengers of the importance of wearing a helmet while riding. Additionally, motorists are urged to use caution while traveling on CTH W due to ongoing road construction in the area.

Twin Lakes Fire/Rescue would like to thank the Town of Randall Fire Department, Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, Flight for Life, Kenosha County Joint Dispatch, and Twin Lakes Police Dispatch for their assistance during this incident. The incident remains under investigation, and at this time, no further information will be released.