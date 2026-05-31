A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance rummage sale is June 13

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH
Hospice Alliance will be hosting a rummage sale on Saturday, June 13 from 9 am – 2 pm and Sunday, June 14 from 9 am – 2 pm at 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie.
Anyone from the community is welcome to attend.
Items include household goods, medical equipment and more!
The event will take place behind our business office in the garage and parking area.
Stop by our business office to shop household goods, medical equipment and more! Funds raised will
go toward our non-profit mission of providing quality, compassionate care to those in our community,
regardless of their ability to pay.
Hospice Alliance, the #1 provider of hospice care in Southeastern Wisconsin, is committed to offering compassionate
physical, emotional, and spiritual care and educating our patients, those who support them, and the communities we
serve. Personalized care for patients and families who are facing life-limiting illnesses is available in the patient’s or
loved one’s private homes, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, and in the Hospice Alliance Hospice House
located in Pleasant Prairie. Hospice Alliance is your compassionate community non-profit hospice, incorporated in Hospice Alliance is also a proud 5-star member of the We Honor Veterans Program, a program developed by the
National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, in partnership with the Veterans Administration. For more
information, call 262-652-4400 or visit www.hospicealliance.org.