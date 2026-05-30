2026 Annual Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic held: Hopkins & Blasi recognized

Veterans in the audience stand for the National Anthem during Friday’s Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic. /Kenosha County photo

From Kenosha County:

Under picnic-perfect skies, the annual Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic returned to the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park on Friday.

In addition to offering an opportunity for veterans of all eras to come together, the event celebrated a special guest, 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Bill Hopkins.

The annual award, now in its second year, honors veterans for their contributions to the community after their time in service — a theme Hopkins echoed in his remarks after County Executive Samantha Kerkman presented him with the honor.

“Standing here as the Kenosha County Veteran of the Year for 2026 is an honor I will never forget,” Hopkins said. “Today reminds us that service doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. It continues in our communities in how we show up for one another, and in how we carry forward the lessons and values that we’ve learned.”

Kerkman noted Hopkins’ many years as an elected official in Salem Lakes and the former Village of Silver Lake, his service as a volunteer firefighter and youth sports coach, and his efforts to help his neighbors in the aftermath of the severe flood event in western Kenosha County in 2017.

“When we sat down to pick this year’s nominee, there were many, many wonderful applications, but Bill’s rose to the top,” Kerkman said, later adding, “Thank you for your years of service and your commitment to the community.”

Hopkins thanked his wife, Suzie, for her support during his 20 years of service in the Navy and his community endeavors that followed. He also acknowledged his four children and their spouses, his four grandchildren, “and the two on the way.” He gave a special thank you to his son, Brian, who nominated him for the award.

Kerkman also acknowledged county Veterans Services Director Jennifer Blasi, who is retiring later this year.

“She has been steadfast in her work in Kenosha County, helping our veterans and helping all of you,” Kerkman said. “Jennifer, thank you so much for your service to Kenosha County.”

Blasi thanked the many veterans who turned out for the picnic.

“Most of us here today are tied together by the bond of military service, which comes with its own unique set of challenges and rewards,” Blasi said. “Today, all of us being together — multiple generations and all branches of service — is most definitely a reward that we should treasure.”

The picnic, now in its fourth year, again featured a free lunch served courtesy of Mission BBQ, resource tables with information about county and VA services, and live music from Little Bill’s Big Band.

Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Natalie Popp was also a special guest, performing the “Star Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” and speaking on her platform of supporting veterans — a cause inspired by her friendship with World War II veteran Lew Harned, who died recently at age 101.

“I’m incredibly thankful to be here today to talk to each of you about what a beautiful day we have today, your experiences serving our country, and just how your lives are going,” Popp said.

Miss Wisconsin’s Teen Natalie Popp performs the National Anthem at the Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic, held Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. / Kenosha County photo

Milt Dean, the 2025 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award recipient, leads the Pledge of Allegiance at Friday’s Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic. /Kenosha County photo



With members of his family and County Executive Samantha Kerkman at his side, Bill Hopkins speaks after accepting the 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award. /Kenosha County photo

County Executive Samantha Kerkman introduces 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Bill Hopkins, who received the award Friday at the Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic. /Kenosha County photo

Vietnam War veteran Ed Vite and his wife Brenda receive their lunch, served courtesy of Mission BBQ, during Friday’s Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic. /Kenosha County photo



Veterans and their family members make their way through the buffet line at the Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic, held Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. /Kenosha County photo

Vietnam War Veteran Jim Sereno picks up his lunch during the Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic on Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. /Kenosha County photo

Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Jennifer Blasi speaks during the Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic held Friday at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park. Blasi plans to retire later this year. /Kenosha County photo