Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 8:40 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a fire at Highways C and 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a large brush fire.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. — Deputy reports fire is on the 19700 block of Hoghway C. Bristol command reports about a 50 foot by 100 foot grass fire.

UPDATE 8:48 p.m. — Bristol activates MABAS box alarm. Among departments responding are: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue and Kenosha Fire Department.

UPDATE 9:17 p.m. — Box alarm struck out.