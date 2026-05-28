Agenda: Randall special meeting of electors May 29, 2026

A special meeting of Randall electors is scheduled to take place Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
On the agenda is combining of the Clerk/Treasurer position for the Town of Randall to be discussed and possibly acted on.
Western Kenosha County's news source
A special meeting of Randall electors is scheduled to take place Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
On the agenda is combining of the Clerk/Treasurer position for the Town of Randall to be discussed and possibly acted on.
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