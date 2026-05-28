Agenda: Randall special meeting of electors May 29, 2026

May 28th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

A special meeting of Randall electors is scheduled to take place Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

On the agenda is combining of the Clerk/Treasurer position for the Town of Randall to be discussed and possibly acted on.

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