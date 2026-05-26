Units responding for investigation in Bristol

At about 11:11 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 20800 block of Highway C in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Smoke coming from the ground reported. Two Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units already on the scene.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 11:11 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 20800 block of Highway C in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Smoke coming from the ground reported. Two Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units already on the scene.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2026 West of the I | Powered by WordPress