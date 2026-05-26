Units responding for investigation in Bristol

May 26th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:11 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 20800 block of Highway C in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Smoke coming from the ground reported. Two Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units already on the scene.

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