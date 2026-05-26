Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting May 26, 2026

May 26th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p/.m. in the school library.

A livestream of the meeting can be viewed here.

Agenda items include:

  • Approval of Teacher Resignation
  • Approval of Teacher Contracts and Salary Increases for 2026-2027
  • Strategic Plan Update
  • Discussion about possible fall referendum
  • Health Insurance Renewal
  • Shared Services Agreements: Deaf/Hard of Hearing Specialist, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Library Media Specialist

The full agenda is available here,

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