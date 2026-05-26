Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting May 26, 2026

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p/.m. in the school library.
A livestream of the meeting can be viewed here.
Agenda items include:
- Approval of Teacher Resignation
- Approval of Teacher Contracts and Salary Increases for 2026-2027
- Strategic Plan Update
- Discussion about possible fall referendum
- Health Insurance Renewal
- Shared Services Agreements: Deaf/Hard of Hearing Specialist, Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Library Media Specialist