Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting May 26, 2026

Racine County Weekly Weather Forecast — May 25, 2026 RACINE COUNTY, WI — This week of May sees temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 70s, with cloudy weather and rain expected. Dress for the weather and plan accordingly while traveling and venturing outside. Forecast Overview Monday, May 25: Mostly sunny with a high of 74F and a low of 58F. Tuesday, May 26: […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Raiders blank Illinois Grizzlies, extend shutout streak to 12 quarters RACINE, WI — The Racine Raiders had their toughest opponent of the season Saturday night, but still put up another goose egg. The Raiders allowed the Illinois Grizzlies to get deep in their territory twice, but the defense continued its exceptional play and kept the Grizzlies off the scoreboard for a 21-0 nonleague victory at […] Robb Luehr

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 23, 2026 From major developments at Festival Hall to inspiring student success stories and key public safety headlines, this week’s top stories captured the conversations shaping Racine County. Here’s a look back at the five most-read stories from the week of May 23, 2026. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and local updates next week! […] Racine County Eye Staff

How Young Professionals Can Start Building Wealth Early Building wealth can feel like something only people with high salaries or years of financial experience can do. But for young professionals, one of the biggest advantages is not a large paycheck. It is time. You do not need to have everything figured out to start making smart money moves. You do not need a […] Racine County Eye Staff