2026 Silver Lake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Silver Lake and the surrounding area under the leadership of Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 observed Memorial Day Monday.

The post hosted its annual parade and ceremony Monday morning.

The parade made its way from Riverview School through downtown.

After the parade, the meaning of Memorial Day was remembered with a ceremony outside the Legion Hall.

Here is video of the marching bands in the parade from Riverview School, Wilmot Union High School and Salem Grade School:

Here is video of the Westosha Central High School marching band (separate from the others due to a technical problem on our part):

Here is video of scenes from the ceremony:

Here are more photos from the event: