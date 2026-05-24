Inmate death at Kenosha County Jail under investigation

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 8:12 a.m. this morning (Sunday), a 49-year-old male inmate was found unresponsive in the medical ward dorm at the Kenosha County Jail.

Medical staff and correctional staff responded immediately and began life-saving measures. The Kenosha Fire Department and sworn personnel were also called to assist. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead inside the facility.

Following any serious incident inside a Kenosha County detention facility, including an inmate death, it is the policy of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office to request an outside law enforcement agency to conduct an independent investigation. Per protocol, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to the jail. That agency has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

At this time, the name of the inmate is not being released.

Sheriff David Zoerner issued the following statement:

“On behalf of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Any death in our custody is taken with the utmost seriousness. Our thoughts are with the family as they face this loss, and we remain committed to ensuring this incident is fully and independently investigated.”

Additional information will be released as appropriate and when it becomes available.