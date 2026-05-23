Bristol Fire & Rescue lends a hand to repair Paddock Lake flag pole

/Darin McKinney photo

When you flag pole needs a repair it’s good to know someone with a ladder.

Knowing someone with a fire department ladder truck is even better.

On Thursday, Bristol Fire and Rescue personnel brought the department’s ladder truck to Paddock Lake so a village flag pole there could be repaired.

The rope on the flagpole on the north end 248th Avenue broke during the heavy winds weeks ago, said Tim Popanda, village administrator. Thursday, the Village of Bristol used the fire department ladder truck to assist with restringing the rope.

Paddock Lake contracts with Bristol Fire and Rescue for fire protection for the village.

/Darin McKinney photo

/Darin McKinney photo