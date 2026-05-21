Wilmot Union High School announces summer building access updates

From Wilmot Union High School:

Wilmot Union High School District would like to inform families, students, staff, and community members of several important building access and office updates as summer construction and facility improvement projects begin.

Beginning June 9, the South Lot will be closed for both parking and entrance access through approximately mid-August. During this time, the main entrance to the building will be relocated to Door T on the north side of the building.

Due to ongoing construction work throughout the summer, main office hours may vary. Families and community members needing assistance from the main office are encouraged to call ahead to schedule an appointment by contacting the high school office at (262) 862-2351 or by emailing Lisa Obertin at obertinl@wilmoths.k12.wi.us.

Additionally, the building will be completely closed on Fridays from June 12 through August 12. Office staff and administrators will not be available in the building on Fridays during that time. Community members are encouraged to plan ahead or communicate with staff via email whenever possible.

“These facility improvements are an important investment in our school community,” said District Administrator Christy Weinstock. “We appreciate everyone’s patience, flexibility, and support as we work to improve our facilities

throughout the summer months.”

The district thanks the Wilmot community for its continued support and cooperation during the construction process and wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable summer.