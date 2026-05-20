Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 10:05 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 9900 block of 270th Court in Trevor.

UPDATE about 10:08 a.m. — Deputies reporting via dispatch that this is a working fire with lots of smoke.

UPDATE about 10:10 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports fire showing from two sides of single-story building.

UPDATE about 10:12 a.m. — MABAS box alarm activated. Additional department responding including: Twin Lakes Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Lake Villa (Ill.) Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department and Town of Burlington Fire Department.

UPDATE 10:26 a.m. — Tender (water tanker) shuttle being organized to maintain water supply.

UPDATE 10:28 a.m. — Salem Lakes command reports fire throughout the house. All companies working.

UPDATE 10:39 a.m. — Salem command upgrades box alarm to second alarm for tenders only. Due to respond are Beach Pakr (Ill.) Fire Department and Richmond (Ill.) Fire Department.

UPDATE 10:40 a.m. — Salem Lakes safety officer requests response from power and gas utility company.