Robin Energy Storage says it may go to state with battery energy storage system proposal

A representative of the company that has proposed to build a battery energy storage system in Wheatland said it would consider going through a state process instead of local government if that was to only way to move forward.

The statement came at a community forum hosted by Robin Energy Storage Tuesday evening at the Kenosha County Center.

The proposal for a 19-acre site north of Highway 50 near 392nd Avenue was rejected by the Wheatland Plan Commission in January. Robin then withdrew from the approval process.

Opponents of the project have been warning about Robin trying to find another channel for winning approval.

At the forum, Jon Porvaznik representing Robin, confirmed the company could move beyond local or county approval if needed to site the project.

“The project is still moving forward,” Porvaznik said. “The project is needed. We are considering going through the state process. It’s something we are looking into. If you cannot go through Wheatland and Kenosha County then you go through the state.”

No new application has been formally made yet, Porvaznik said, but Robin has met with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

In January, Robin Energy Storage proposed a battery energy storage system facility located on approximately 12 acres within an approximately 19-acre tract of land east of 392nd Avenue and north of Highway 50 in Wheatland. The site is especially apt, Robin representatives said, because it is adjacent to an existing electrical substation.

Opponents of the project have cited concerns about environmental dangers, groundwater contamination and danger of fire.

Robin representatives said the forum was an effort at a dialogue with the community after the clashes earlier this year,

“I think it important because what happened in January,” said Porvaznik. “We weren’t able to have a dialogue. We think we understand what the themes (of the opposition) are … and we want to address those theme with answers.”

Before comments from the audience, Robin representatives presented boards with info about the project. Porvaznik said they tried to address points brought up by those opposed to the project.

But there was still strong negative reaction expressed by audience members and those who chose to ask questions and make statements to the Robin representatives.

None of the about 15 people who asked questions and made statements opinions expressed support for the project.

The format of having people line up to ask questions one at a time quickly fractured when other audience members started reacting to statements made by Robin representatives. That happened several times during the meeting.

“The commnity said no, the plan commission voted no, our town chairman stood up to support all of the community,” one questioner said. “Is this your pleasant way of saying your ignoring us?”

Here is video of comments given by one of the leaders of the opposition, Jenny Morehouse:

About 50 people attended the forum, including all members of the Wheatland Town Board.