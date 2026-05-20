May 20, 2026 lake test results: All beaches open

All local lakes sampled by Kenosha County were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from testing this week by Kenosha County are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; DeWitt Park on Silver Lake 1 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 145 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 33 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 29.0 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 2 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 1 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 7 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 43 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 3 E.coli/100mL.; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 11.0 E.coli/100 mL; Musial Beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset Beach 3 E.coli/100 mL

Bristol — Lake George 101st 16 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George 103rd 6 E.coli/100 mL