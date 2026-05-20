Kenosha County Sherriff’s Office stolen mail, financial fraud, narcotics activity, burglary investigation results in arrests

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a significant phase of an ongoing investigation involving stolen mail, financial fraud, narcotics activity, and burglary-related offenses.

Over the past approximately six weeks, KESO deputies investigated multiple fraud complaints connected to stolen mail. During the investigation, detectives learned that personal and business checks were being stolen from mailboxes, altered, and fraudulently used to obtain money.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detectives were assigned to the investigation and developed information identifying several individuals believed to be involved. As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered evidence linking the suspects to additional criminal activity, including narcotics offenses and burglaries involving storage units in the Antioch, Illinois area.

On May 19th, 2026, members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Bureau, KDOG Unit, and Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 11400 block of Antioch Road in Trevor, Wisconsin.

During the execution of the search warrant, four individuals were taken into custody:

• Frank W. McClaughry, M/W, DOB 01/23/1986

• Alicia R. Wojtowicz, F/W, DOB 08/04/1983

• Thomas D. Wilton, M/W, DOB 10/29/1972

• Tammy F. Wilton (Wolbeck), F/W, DOB 09/08/1971

Detectives recovered a substantial amount of evidence during the search warrant, including more than 150 items associated with narcotics distribution, fraud activity, and burglary investigations.

Items recovered included:

• Approximately 28.3 grams of methamphetamine

• Approximately 27.3 grams of marijuana

• Approximately 6.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

• Approximately 0.5 grams of MDMA

• A small quantity of cocaine

• Fraudulent and altered checks

• Check-washing materials and equipment

• Numerous burglary tools

• Identification cards belonging to other individuals

• Suspected stolen property connected to Antioch-area storage unit burglaries

• Digital scales and drug paraphernalia

As a result of the investigation, the following preliminary charges have been recommended:

Frank W. McClaughry

• Theft of Mail – 2 counts

• Misappropriation of Personal Identification Materials (Obtaining Money) – 2 counts

• Felony Bail Jumping – 4 counts

• Possession of Burglary Tools

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

• Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

• Felony Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

• Active Felony Warrants – 4

Alicia R. Wojtowicz

• Misappropriation of Personal Identification Materials (Obtaining Money) – 2 counts

• Theft of Mail – 2 counts

• Felony Probation Hold

Thomas D. Wilton

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

• Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

• Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Tammy Wilton (Wolbeck)

• Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

• Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

• Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Methamphetamine)

• Felony Probation Hold

These charges are preliminary, and additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to coordinate with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office regarding the storage unit burglaries in Antioch, Illinois.

Statement from Sheriff David Zoerner: “The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively target drug traffickers, drug houses, and the criminals who bring this activity into our communities. Investigations like this send a clear message that we will not tolerate the distribution of dangerous narcotics, organized crime, or repeat criminal behavior in Kenosha County. Our deputies and detectives remain committed to protecting our residents, holding offenders accountable, and working with our law enforcement partners to shut down these criminal operations wherever they exist.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize the efforts of all detectives, deputies, supervisors, and evidence personnel who assisted throughout this investigation and search warrant operation. Their teamwork and dedication led to the recovery of a significant amount of evidence and the dismantling of an active criminal operation tied to narcotics trafficking, fraud, and property crimes.

If you believe you may have been a victim of fraud related to this investigation and have not yet reported it, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact our non-emergency number at 262-656-1234 to file a report.

This is an ongoing and open investigation. No further information will be released at this time.