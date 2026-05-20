Cool down starts Wednesday

The end of this work week won’t match the beginning at all in temperature.

The summer like temps of Monday and Tuesday are expected to plunge Wednesday, Thursday and Friday into the 50s and low 60s for highs, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Put those shorts back in the drawer.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 57. Same for Thursday. Friday’s high is expected to reach 61.

Temps are expected to recover some over Memorial Day weekend, with the high Saturday at 69, on Sunday at 74, Monday at 74 and Tuesday at 79.