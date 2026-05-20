Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting May 20, 2026

Raymond School District ends April 2026 in strong financial position as year-end approaches Raymond School District is heading into the final weeks of the 2025-26 school year with a stable financial footing, according to figures presented to the board of education at its May 18 regular meeting. Business Manager Jeff Genovese reported the district’s combined cash position that includes checking, money market, and investment accounts stood at approximately […] Heather Asiyanbi

Raymond 3rd graders deliver history lessons through ‘wax museum’ figures come to life Raymond School‘s third graders brought history and a few surprises to life Monday night at the school board meeting, presenting their annual wax museum projects before the full board. The 39 students each researched and read a biography, took notes, wrote a report, and distilled it all into a wax museum presentation, a tradition that […] Heather Asiyanbi

Case senior Rocco Fiorita thrives in the trades, moving from classroom struggles to job site success RACINE, WI — Rocco Fiorita never saw himself as a “book smart” student. He was looking for a purpose inside the confines of the classroom, but it wasn’t until he found metal contractor Martin Petersen that Fiorita’s life changed. Fiorita joined Martin Petersen after attending a job fair held by J.I. Case High School, finding […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Racine adult softball schedule lists games May 20–28 at Island, Lincoln, Humble fields Adult softball continues across Racine park diamonds this month, with city recreation officials publishing a schedule of league games set for May 20–28 at several locations. The weekly schedule, released through the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) administration system, lists matchups in multiple divisions and leagues, with games planned at Island, Lincoln, Lockwood, […] Racine County Eye Staff