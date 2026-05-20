Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting May 20, 2026

May 20th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Agenda items include:

  • Approve Ordinance 26-01 creating chapter 45 for Water Utility District Impact Fees.
  • Issue special event permit to Westosha Lakes Church for a one-day event at Old Settlers Park on Sunday June 14t
  • Motion – Issue special event permit to Kiwanis Club of Westosha for Octoberfest on September 12.
  • Approving the appointment of committee, Planning Commission and professional vendors.
  • Authorize village staff to pay Dorner invoice 520025 for emergency lift station pump replacement. And for invoice 519967 for the lift station alarm auto dialer.
  • Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to Giles Engineering to perform soil boring at the Channel Stabilization project
  • Approve temporary class B license for Paddock Lakes Lions Club
  • Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to Limb Walkers Tree Service for tree removal

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives