Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting May 20, 2026

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Agenda items include:
- Approve Ordinance 26-01 creating chapter 45 for Water Utility District Impact Fees.
- Issue special event permit to Westosha Lakes Church for a one-day event at Old Settlers Park on Sunday June 14t
- Motion – Issue special event permit to Kiwanis Club of Westosha for Octoberfest on September 12.
- Approving the appointment of committee, Planning Commission and professional vendors.
- Authorize village staff to pay Dorner invoice 520025 for emergency lift station pump replacement. And for invoice 519967 for the lift station alarm auto dialer.
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to Giles Engineering to perform soil boring at the Channel Stabilization project
- Approve temporary class B license for Paddock Lakes Lions Club
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to Limb Walkers Tree Service for tree removal