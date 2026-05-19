Highway WG closures start

From Kenosha County Divsion of Highways:

Highway WG (128th Street) will be closed to through traffic between Highway 45 (Bristol Road) and the I-94 West Frontage Road each day beginning Monday, May 18, for a resurfacing project.

The daily closures will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Local access to residences will remain.

This work is expected to be completed in mid-June, but the schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate east-west route.