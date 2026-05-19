Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2026

At annual convention, Wisconsin GOP’s old guard urges party to engage young voters Some of the top speakers at the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s annual convention in the Wisconsin Dells Saturday included 84-year-old former Gov. Tommy Thompson, 77-year-old U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon, 71-year-old U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and 68-year-old U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, now officially the party’s endorsed candidate in this year’s governor’s race. This story also appeared in […] Brittany Carloni

iDental marks 10 years as Racine County’s dental safety net A Mount Pleasant dental clinic that began with one doctor, one hygienist, and 13 operatories celebrated its 10th anniversary this week, having grown into what the state’s dental director calls the region’s essential safety net for oral health care. iDental, located at 1320 S. Green Bay Road, in Mount Pleasant, now operates with seven general […] Racine County Eye Staff

Post Prom 2026: Show off your beautiful photos from one of the biggest nights of their lives Post Prom is one of the most anticipated annual events in Racine County. This year’s 73rd Post Prom was a smashing success. It was hosted at the Racine County Fairgrounds for the fifth year in a row. Racine County Eye wants to create a gallery of photos from this special night, and we need your […] Cheyanne Lencioni

4th Fest golf outing June 20 will raise funds for Racine parade and fireworks A fundraising golf outing to support Racine’s annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, with organizers inviting golfers and sponsors to help underwrite the community celebration. 4th Fest of Greater Racine, Inc., a private nonprofit organization that runs the parade and fireworks, said its annual golf outing will take […] Racine County Eye Staff