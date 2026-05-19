Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2026

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Audit Presentation from Clifton Larson Allen
- Regulation of Short-Term Rental Properties
- Ordinance 2026.03-118 AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP FOR THE VILLAGE OF SALEM LAKES. SMM Investments LLC, 4011 80th Street., Kenosha, WI 53142 (Owner), Daniel Szczap, 4011 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53142 (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-3 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) & R-4 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) to R-3 (Urban Single-Family Residential District), R-4 (Urban Single-Family Residential District) & PUD (Planned Unit Development Overlay District) on Tax Parcel 70-4-120-083-4214, 70-4-210-083-4212, 70-4-120-083-4210, 70-4-120-083-4255 & 70-4-120-083-4260 located in the Southwest 1/4 of Section 8, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For informational purposes only these Parcels are located on the west side of CTH ‘B’about 150 feet north of Lakeview Drive. This Ordinance was tabled for further discussion at the March 3rd Village Board meeting.
- Awarding of the 216th Street culvert replacement, for information purposes only this culvert is located under 216th Avenue approximately 200 feet south of STH ‘50’.
- Possible 4th amendment to the developer’s agreement with Salem Business Park, LLC.
- Discussion about giving the Village’s 1939 Boyer Firetruck to the Fire Association.