Bill Hopkins named 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year

The 2026 Kenosha County Veteran of the Year is Bill Hopkins of Silver Lake, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday

From a county news release:

The award, which debuted in 2025, is presented annually to honor veterans for their achievements and contributions after their time in service.

“For the second year in a row, we received an impressive list of nominations from members of the community,” Kerkman said. “As we reviewed them, while there were many fine contenders for the award, Bill’s many years of service to the community elevated his name to the top of the list. It’s my honor to present this award to him.”

Kerkman will present the award to Hopkins at the annual Veterans Appreciation Summer Picnic, to be held at noon Friday, May 29, at the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park.

Hopkins served 20 years in the Navy, retiring as an E9 Command Master Chief in 1993. During his years in service, he was assigned to numerous posts around the world, including four tours of duty at Naval Station Great Lakes, which is what initially brought him to Kenosha County.

Following his military career, he worked for 22 years before retiring as a Senior Compliance Training Manager at Abbott Laboratories and Hospira.

After moving to Silver Lake in 1989, he became deeply involved in the community, serving as President of the Riverview School Board, an elected trustee on the Silver Lake and Salem Lakes Village Boards, a member of the Community Library Board, and numerous other boards and commissions. He was also a 12-year volunteer member of the Silver Lake Fire Department.

During the 2017 severe floods along the Fox River, Hopkins and one of his sons drove around the area for several days, helping residents by handing out bottled water, cleaning supplies and decontaminating hundreds of wells.

“It’s just a matter of helping people,” Hopkins said, of his philosophy of community service. “I like working with people. I like working with kids, in particular. I like helping out when I can help. I look at it from that perspective.”

In addition to his work in government and the fire service, Hopkins has served on the Silver Lake Dive and Recovery Team as a diver, coaches football at Wilmot Union High School, coached baseball with Lakeland Little League, and coached youth in soccer, softball, and tee ball.

He is a current member of the Kenosha County Civil Service Commission and serves as Chairman of the Salem Lakes Fire Commission.

“Mr. Hopkins’ life has wholeheartedly been dedicated to public service,” said Kenosha County Veterans Services Director Jennifer Blasi. “It is a rare person who takes the time and effort to make such an impact among so many people and organizations. He is an inspiration.”

Hopkins’ son, Brian, nominated him for the Veteran of the Year Award, writing that his father “has a servant leader’s heart and is always putting his family and the community first.”

“My dad’s commitment to his fellow veterans and the community is evident in everything he does,” Brian Hopkins wrote. “As a role model and mentor, he is a trusted friend to veterans and a guiding influence for young adults considering military service, always offering support, wisdom, and encouragement.”

Hopkins and his wife, Susie, have four adult children: Billy, Emily (Jon), Danny (Becca) and Brian (Miriam). They have four grandchildren and two more on the way.

As for his motivation to lead and serve, Hopkins said: “I think for me, I learned a lot of the work ethic from my dad, and my family. The military definitely brought the chain of command and integrity to the table, and then, lastly, I think it’s just a matter of putting your best foot forward and doing the best things you can to the best of your ability.”