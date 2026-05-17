Deputies seeking suspect in Rock Lake

Photo Gallery: Students dazzle on the Post Prom 2026 Red Carpet UNION GROVE, WI — Robin Ehlert-Ginder sees prom as a special moment for her granddaughter who born prematurely at just two pounds. Now, her Union Grove senior is getting ready to graduate high school. This moment means a lot to Ehlert-Ginder. “It makes me very sad to see how the time has gone,” she said. Ehlert-Ginder’s […] Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 16, 2026 From major development updates and legal rulings to immigration enforcement and education investments, this week’s top stories captured some of the biggest conversations happening across Racine County. Here’s a look back at the headlines that drew the most attention from readers this past week. Top Stories Conclusion Stay tuned for more stories and local updates […] Racine County Eye Staff

AI Platforms, Gaming Models, and the New Engagement Economy Artificial intelligence has moved from a back-office tool into the visible layer of digital platforms, and the shift is measurable. Stanford HAI’s 2026 AI Index reported that generative AI reached 53% population adoption within three years, while the estimated annual value of generative AI tools to U.S. consumers reached $172 billion by early 2026. That […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kenosha Success Fair set for June 5 at Job Center with employers and resources A free job and resource fair aimed at connecting Kenosha-area residents with employment opportunities and support services is scheduled for next month at the Kenosha Job Center. Equus Workforce Solutions, the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and United Way of Kenosha County announced the 4th Annual Success Fair will be held Friday, June 5, at […] Racine County Eye Staff