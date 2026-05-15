Units responding for crash in Trevor

AI Platforms, Gaming Models, and the New Engagement Economy Artificial intelligence has moved from a back-office tool into the visible layer of digital platforms, and the shift is measurable. Stanford HAI’s 2026 AI Index reported that generative AI reached 53% population adoption within three years, while the estimated annual value of generative AI tools to U.S. consumers reached $172 billion by early 2026. That […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kenosha Success Fair set for June 5 at Job Center with employers and resources A free job and resource fair aimed at connecting Kenosha-area residents with employment opportunities and support services is scheduled for next month at the Kenosha Job Center. Equus Workforce Solutions, the Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board and United Way of Kenosha County announced the 4th Annual Success Fair will be held Friday, June 5, at […] Racine County Eye Staff

Kristen Clinton, 42, of Milwaukee – Obituary May 29, 1983 - May 10, 2026Kristen Clinton, 42, of Milwaukee – Obituary was first posted on May 15, 2026 at 2:43 pm.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. […] Racine County Eye Staff

DWD finds probable cause in 5-page decision that Raymond School District discriminated, retaliated against teacher over LGBTQ+ identity The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has found probable cause that Raymond School District discriminated against and retaliated against a former middle school teacher who said she was pushed out after raising concerns about the district’s treatment of LGBTQ+ staff and students. The Equal Rights Division of the DWD issued its Initial Determination on […] Heather Asiyanbi