Units responding for crash in Trevor

May 15th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 11900 block of 232nd Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Single motorcycle involved. Injuries being reported.

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