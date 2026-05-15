Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 3:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 11900 block of 232nd Avenue in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Single motorcycle involved. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:15 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 11900 block of 232nd Avenue in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Single motorcycle involved. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2026 West of the I | Powered by WordPress