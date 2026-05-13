Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 to host 2025 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony in Silver Lake May 25

/WOTI file photo

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 will host its2026 annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony on Monday, May 25.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. in downtown Silver Lake.

A memorial service will follow the parade in the front of the American Legion Hall at Cogswell Drive and East Northwater Street. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade is asked to contact Tad Hartlaub at tadhartlaub@gmail.com for registration and lineup information.