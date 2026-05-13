Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 13, 2026

Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.
Agenda items include:
- Water System Impact Fee Ordinance
- Special Event Permit application, Oktoberfest
- Special Event Permit application, Westosha Lakes
- Amendment No.1 to the Road Paving Intergovernmental Agreement and appoint Village Board members to the Road Paving & Maintenance consortium
- Village stormwater collection system
- Channel stabilization project soil exploration
- Status of fire truck sale
- Closed session for negotiating elements of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with Salem Lakes.