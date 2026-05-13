Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 13, 2026

May 13th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

  • Water System Impact Fee Ordinance
  • Special Event Permit application, Oktoberfest
  • Special Event Permit application, Westosha Lakes
  • Amendment No.1 to the Road Paving Intergovernmental Agreement and appoint Village Board members to the Road Paving & Maintenance consortium
  • Village stormwater collection system
  • Channel stabilization project soil exploration
  • Status of fire truck sale
  • Closed session for negotiating elements of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with Salem Lakes.

The full agenda is available here.

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