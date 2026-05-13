Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 13, 2026

Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Formal action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings, which are for discussion of issues.

Agenda items include:

Water System Impact Fee Ordinance

Special Event Permit application, Oktoberfest

Special Event Permit application, Westosha Lakes

Amendment No.1 to the Road Paving Intergovernmental Agreement and appoint Village Board members to the Road Paving & Maintenance consortium

Village stormwater collection system

Channel stabilization project soil exploration

Status of fire truck sale

Closed session for negotiating elements of the sewer service agreement, boundary agreement and water utility service agreement with Salem Lakes.

The full agenda is available here.