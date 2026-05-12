Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 2026 annual Memorial Day parade is May 25; patriotic entries sought

/WOTI file photo

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 will host its 2026 annual Memorial Day parade on May 25.

Entries from local businesses, civic groups and clubs with a patriotic or remembrance theme are welcome. Please refrain from any political entries as this will be a non-partisan event.

Parade staging will begin at 10 a.m. at Lance Park, and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m.

The parade route typically is from Lance Park to American Legion Post 544 using Lance Drive, East Main St, South Lake Avenue and Legion Drive.

There will be a ceremony at the post immediately following the parade.

Contact Post 544 at 262-877-3669 or 262-325-7957 or twinlakeslegionpost544@gmail.com for more information.