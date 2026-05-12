Salem Lakes to host informational meeting on tax increment districts

Salem Lakes will host a Tax Incremental District (TID) Presentation on Monday, May 18 starting at 5 p.m.

Jay Shambeau of Innovative Public Advisors and Todd Taves of Ehlers will provide an overview of Tax Incremental Financing Districts as well as a discussion of TID within the village, specifically the Brenner Fields residential development on Highway 83.

The public is welcome to attend and encouraged to ask questions., said Michael Kostiuk, village administrator. Members of the Village Board, Economic Development Committee, and Plan Commission will also be in attendance.

The presentation will be held at the Salem Lakes Village Hall, located at 9814 Antioch Road.

“There have been discussions on Tax Incremental Districts recently with a focus on potential developments in the Village of Salem Lakes,” Kostiuk said. “This has generated questions in the community about TID, specifically the reasons it is implemented and what criteria is used. The Village appreciates the communities’ interest in this topic and decided to hold a public presentation on TID to allow for education and discussion.”

The presentation will be recorded and viewable for those who cannot attend, Kostiuk said.

Brenner Fields is a residential development located partly in Salem Lakes and partly in Paddock Lake. It is proposed by Bear Development for a site west of Highway 83 at Falcon Way. The Salem Lakes portion is planned for 46 single family homes and 68 duplex homes., The Paddock Lake portion will have 76 single family homes.

The Paddock Lake portion is in an established tax increment district, said Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake village administrator.