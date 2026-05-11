Units responding for crash in Paris

May 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:17 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 3300 block of 169th Avenue in Paris.

Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. Occupant may be trapped in vehicle.

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