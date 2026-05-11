Units responding for crash in Paris

At about 2:17 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 3300 block of 169th Avenue in Paris.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. Occupant may be trapped in vehicle.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:17 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 3300 block of 169th Avenue in Paris.
Per dispatch: Injuries being reported. Occupant may be trapped in vehicle.
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