Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 11, 2026

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- LGPS LLC, W624 Douglass Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), Dustin Hein, Freedom Fireworks LLC, 1442 East Geneva Street, Delevan, WI 53115 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section 12.23.040: which states that It shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-323-0305, Town of Wheatland.
- Fee Schedule adjustment for Alcohol Beverage and Cigarette Tobacco Applications
- Business license Application Discussion
- Amusement License Application discussion
- Abrahams Shredding Event discussion – are we going to have another?
- Auditor vs Accountant discussion