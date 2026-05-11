Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 11, 2026

May 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • LGPS LLC, W624 Douglass Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), Dustin Hein, Freedom Fireworks LLC, 1442 East Geneva Street, Delevan, WI 53115 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section 12.23.040: which states that It shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-3 Highway Business Dist. on Tax Parcel #95-4-219-323-0305, Town of Wheatland.
  • Fee Schedule adjustment for Alcohol Beverage and Cigarette Tobacco Applications
  • Business license Application Discussion
  • Amusement License Application discussion
  • Abrahams Shredding Event discussion – are we going to have another?
  • Auditor vs Accountant discussion

The full agenda is available here.

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