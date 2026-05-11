Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting May 11, 2026

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 9, 2026 It was a week marked by both community milestones and serious local news across Racine County, from education and public safety updates to major events and entertainment announcements. These top stories highlight everything from a fatal crash and school district priorities to upcoming celebrations, tourism deals, and a standout athletic debut. Top Stories Conclusion Stay […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Theatre Guild announces auditions for “Dad’s Season Tickets” The Racine Theatre Guild is seeking performers for its upcoming production of “Dad’s Season Tickets,” announcing open auditions May 17 and May 18 at its theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Auditions will be held Sunday, May 17, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday, May 18, from 7:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., according to information […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Theatre Guild opens registration for summer children’s theater classes The Racine Theatre Guild is offering summer theater classes for children and teens, with registration now open for programs running from June through August at the guild’s Northwestern Avenue facility. Racine Children’s Theatre classes will be held at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., with courses available for students ages 4 to 18, according […] Racine County Eye Staff

KCHC, Pillar Health highlight group therapy program; new group starts May 11 Kenosha Community Health Center (KCHC) and Pillar Health are using Mental Health Awareness Month to spotlight a group therapy program they say has grown since launching last fall and to promote a new series aimed at helping participants navigate relationship conflict. The joint KCHC/Pillar Health Group Therapy Program started in October 2025, according to information […] Racine County Eye Staff