Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting & reorganization meeting

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting and a reorganization meeting Monday in the school library.

First is the board meeting starting at 4:15 p.m. Agenda items inclcude:

Motion to approve teacher contracts for 2026-2027.

Motion to approve insurance for 2026-2027 as presented.

The full board meting agenda is available here.

The reorganization meeting is next scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start. Agenda items include:

Election of Officers

Delegates

Meeting Dates

Designation of Depositories

Appointment of Legal Counsel

The full reorganization meeting agenda is available here.