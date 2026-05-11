Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting & reorganization meeting

May 11th, 2026
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting and a reorganization meeting Monday in the school library.

First is the board meeting starting at 4:15 p.m. Agenda items inclcude:

  • Motion to approve teacher contracts for 2026-2027.
  • Motion to approve insurance for 2026-2027 as presented.

The full board meting agenda is available here.

The reorganization meeting is next scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start. Agenda items include:

  • Election of Officers
  • Delegates
  • Meeting Dates
  • Designation of Depositories
  • Appointment of Legal Counsel

The full reorganization meeting agenda is available here.

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