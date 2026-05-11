Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting & reorganization meeting

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting and a reorganization meeting Monday in the school library.
First is the board meeting starting at 4:15 p.m. Agenda items inclcude:
- Motion to approve teacher contracts for 2026-2027.
- Motion to approve insurance for 2026-2027 as presented.
The full board meting agenda is available here.
The reorganization meeting is next scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start. Agenda items include:
- Election of Officers
- Delegates
- Meeting Dates
- Designation of Depositories
- Appointment of Legal Counsel